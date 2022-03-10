Kapilvastu Election Result 2022 LIVE: Neck and neck fight between BJP, SP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kapilvastu Election Result 2022 LIVE

Kapilvastu election result 2022 Live updates: The counting is underway for the Kapilvastu seat. Kapilvastu is an assembly constituency under the Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, Shyam Dhani Rahi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Vijay Kumar from Samajwadi Party (SP).

In the 2022 assembly elections, BJP has fielded current MLA Shyam Dhani Rahi from Kapilvastu while Samajwadi Party (SP) has fielded Vijay Kumar and BSP has fielded Kanhaiya Prasad. Congress has fielded Devendra Kumar Guddu from the Kapilvastu seat.

Polling on the Kapilvastu assembly constituency was held on March 3, 2022.