Himachal Pradesh election: Can BJP boot out Congress in Kangra Assembly Constituency

Kangra Assembly Election 2022: In 2017, Pawan Kumar Kajal of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Sanjay Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6208 votes.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2022 16:09 IST
Kangra Assembly Election 2022: Kangra Assembly constituency which falls under the Kangra Lok sabha constituency has been under the Congress party's rule for the last five years. This year the direct fight for the constituency is between BJP's Pawan Kajal while Congress has fielded Surendra Singh Kaku. 

In 2017, Pawan Kumar Kajal of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Sanjay Chaudhary of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6208 votes.  

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of the Indian National Congress.

Polling in Nagrota will be held on November 12, 2022 while the counting of votes will be held on December 8, 2022. 

