Kanakapura Assembly Election 2023: Amid corruption charges will Shivakumar face Congress' face?

Kanakapura Assembly Election 2023: Kanakapura is expected to witness B R Ramchandra from JD(S) vs D.K.Shivakumar from Congress vs R Ashoka from BJP for the upcoming Karnataka Elections which will go to polls on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13. Kanakapura comes under Ramanagara district of Karnataka State.

In 2018, D K Shivakumar of the Congress won the seat by defeating Narayana Gowda of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 79909 votes.

Kanakapura Assembly constituency falls under the Bangalore Rural Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate D.k. Suresh won from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 206870 votes by defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of the BJP.

