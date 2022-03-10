Kairana Election Result 2022 LIVE: Tough fight between SP’s sitting MLA Nahid Hasan and BJP’s Mriganka

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kairana Election Result 2022 LIVE

Kairana election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Kairana Assembly Election 2022 is underway. It is one of the keenly watched assembly seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election for both the ruling BJP and Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Party has fielded Nahid Hasan against BJP leader Hukum Singh's daughter Mriganka Singh.

Nahid was arrested by the police for his involvement in more than 17 cases. He was represented by his sister Iqra Chaudhary during the election campaign. She claimed people would vote in favour of the SP-RLD alliance. BSP's Rajendra Singh Upadhyay and Congress' Haji Akhlak are also in the fray.

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Nahid is a sitting SP MLA from Kairana and had won the 2017 polls, defeating BJP's Mriganka Singh. In October 2014, he was elected from the seat after the sitting MLA Hukum Singh got elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Kairana seat recorded the highest voter turnout of more than 75 per cent in the first phase of the assembly polls.