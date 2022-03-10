Jhansi Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP win again with hat-trick, or will SP claim victory?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jhansi Nagar Election Result 2022 LIVE

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes in the Jhansi Nagar seat is underway. Here, the major contest is between sitting BJP MLA Ravi Sharma and Samajwadi Party's Sita Ram Kushwaha.

The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Ravi Sharma, an advocate in Jhansi Nagar, and a three-time winner since 2012. He has a declared self-income of Rs 12.2 lakh and a total income of Rs 22.4 lakh.

SP-RLD alliance has fielded Sita Ram Kushwaha in competition, in hopes of a victory. He had contested the past two Assembly polls on the BSP’s ticket, losing at Ravi Sharma's hands by 8,080 votes in 2012 and 55,778 votes in 2017.

Meanwhile, Congress fielded Rahul Ricchariya and the Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Kailash Sahu.

Jhansi Nagar has been the stronghold of BJP, especially in the past two elections. This time, the saffron party hopes to gain a hat-trick.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections were held in 7 phases between February 10 - March 7. In 2017, BJP registered a landslide victory, winning over 300 seats.