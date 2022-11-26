Saturday, November 26, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Gujarat Election: Who will win in Jhagadia assembly constituency?

Gujarat Election: Who will win in Jhagadia assembly constituency?

In 2017, Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh of the Bhartiya Tribal Party won the seat by defeating Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 48948 votes.

Hritika Mitra Written By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2022 15:02 IST
Polling in Jhadadiya will be held on December 1, 2022 while
Image Source : INDIA TV Polling in Jhadadiya will be held on December 1, 2022 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

Jhagadia Assembly Election 2022: The battle in this constituency is being witnessed among among Congress's Fatesingh Amanbhai Vasava, AAP's Urmila Bhagat and BJP's Riteshbhai Vasava. 

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In 2017, Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh of the Bhartiya Tribal Party won the seat by defeating Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 48948 votes.

Polling in Kutiyana will be held on December 1, 2022 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News