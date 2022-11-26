Gujarat Election: Who will win in Jhagadia assembly constituency?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Polling in Jhadadiya will be held on December 1, 2022 while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

Jhagadia Assembly Election 2022 : The battle in this constituency is being witnessed among among Congress's Fatesingh Amanbhai Vasava, AAP's Urmila Bhagat and BJP's Riteshbhai Vasava.

In 2017, Vasava Chhotubhai Amarsinh of the Bhartiya Tribal Party won the seat by defeating Ravjibhai Ishvarbhai Vasava of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 48948 votes.

