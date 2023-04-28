Jayanagar Elections 2023: Will Sowmya Reddy win it again for Congress?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jayanagar Elections 2023: Tough fight between BJP, Congress in this constituency

Jayanagar Elections 2023: Jayanagar assembly constituency is located in the Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka state. It is a part of the Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, Sowmya Reddy from Congress is the sitting MLA of this seat. It is a general category assembly seat. Strong leaders including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda are voters of this constituency.

This constituency was one of the first planned neighbourhoods in Bangalore. It is home to several tree-lined streets, parks and elite residential areas. The area has both residential and commercial establishments, with areas of Jayanagar and JP Nagar especially comprising eateries, restaurants, bars and shopping complexes. The constituency also houses the Green Line of the Namma Metro and will also have the proposed Yellow Line connecting Electronic City.

Major issues

The administration encroached around 100 street vendors from their vending space to build the Jayanagar shopping complex, which is under renovation for over four years. Other issues are poor traffic management and parking problems, haphazard commercialisation, neglecting zoning regulations, mushrooming of pubs and bars, better health and education infrastructure.

Candidates in fray

Congress has once again fielded MLA Sowmya Reddy from the Jayanagar assembly constituency while the BJP has given a ticket to C K Ramamurthy. Meanwhile, JDS has given the ticket to Kale Gowda for this seat.

2018 Assembly elections

In 2018, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy won this seat by defeating BJP candidate B N Prahlad with a margin of 2,889 votes. She is the daughter of a political veteran, former Home Minister and current BTM layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy.

2023 Karnataka elections

The election to the 224-member Legislative Assembly in Karnataka will be held on May 10 while the results for the high-stake polls will be declared on May 13.