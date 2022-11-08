Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jawali seat gears up for triangular contest between BJP, Congress and AAP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Jawali will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: As the Himachal Pradesh assembly election is inching closer, the political parties have intensified their efforts to come to power in the state. Kangra district holds the key to the formation of the government in the state as 15 assembly seats fall under it.

Jawali is considered one of the important seats of the district. In the 2017 assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged as the winner from here.

This time the seat will witness a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and the AAP Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP has fielded Sanjay Guleria as its candidate. Meanwhile, Congress has placed bets on Chandan Kumar whereas the AAP has given the ticket to Capt. Baldev Raj.

The BJP emerged winner in the 2017 polls

In the 2017 assembly polls, BJP's Arjun Singh had defeated Congress's Chandan Kumar by a margin of 8,213 votes. While Singh had received 37,999 votes with a vote share of 56%, Kumar could manage 28,786 votes with a vote share of 43%.

A total of 54.87% of votes were cast in the constituency in the previous election. The MP from this parliamentary constituency is BJP's Kishan Kapoor. He defeated Pawan Kajal of Congress by 4,77,623 votes in the 2019 General election.

AAP looks to give a tough fight to the BJP and Congress

It should be mentioned here that this seat has a history of changing the MLA every five years. In 2012 pols, the seat was bagged by Congress' Neeraj Bharti who had defeated BJP's Arjun Kumar by a margin of 4,434 votes.

Although the seat has witnessed a direct contest between the BJP and Congress so far, the AAP will also look to make its mark this time. Riding on the success of the Punjab assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will look to make amends in the upcoming elections in the hill state.

The polling in Jawali will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

