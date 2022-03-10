Jaswantnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Shivpal Yadav sweep out BJP, BSP again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jaswantnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE

Jaswantnagar election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Jaswantnagar Election 2022 is underway. Jaswantnagar is one of the 403 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the Etawah district. Shivpal Yadav, who had parted way from SP in 2018 over family feud is now fighting from Jaswantnagar again on the SP symbol.

For the 2022 elections, the candidates from Jaswantnagar include BJP's Vivek Shakya, Shivpal Singh Yadav on SP ticket, BSP's Brajendra Pratap Singh, AAP's Gyanesh Kumar.

The constituency had 3,66,419 electors in 2017, out of which 2,01,779 were male voters and 1,64,640 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.4 per cent votes.

In 2017, 10 candidates were competing for the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency seat. Jaswantnagar was one of 47 seats won by the Samajwadi Party. It was a one-way contest with Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Singh Yadav comfortably winning the election defeating Bharatiya Janta Party's Manish Yadav Patre by a huge margin of 52,616 votes.

The top three candidates split 97.3 per cent of votes between them. Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Singh Yadav got a total of 1,26,834 votes, while Bharatiya Janta Party's Manish Yadav Patre secured 74,218 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate Durvesh Kumar Shakya grabbed the third spot with 24,509 votes. The top three parties got 54.7 per cent, 32.0 per cent and 10.6 per cent respectively.

Polling on the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency was held on February 20, 2022.