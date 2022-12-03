Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat elections: Will Congress win Jasdan again?

Gujarat elections: Jasdan is an assembly constituency in Gujarat which comes under Rajkot district. Congress' Bholabhai Gohil, AAP's Tejas Gajipara and BJP's Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya are key candidates contested from Jasdan constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2017, Bavaliya Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai of the Congress won the seat by defeating Dr.bharat Khodabhai Boghara of the BJP with a margin of 9277 votes.

Jasdan Assembly constituency falls under the Rajkot Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Kundaria Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai won from Rajkot Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 368407 votes by defeating Congress Kagathara Lalitbhai.

