Jamnagar North Assembly Constituency Election: Will Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba give BJP breakthrough

Gujarat Election 2022: Jamnagar North assembly constituency election is going to be one of the most watched as BJP has fielded cricketer's Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja. The election will be held in the first phase on December 1.

BJP's Rivaba Jadeja has been fielded replacing sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (Hakubha). She will contest against Congress veteran Bipendrasinh Jadeja, whose being supported in his campaign by Rivaba's sister in law. FULL COVERAGE

Hakubha was a turncoat, having left the Congress to join the BJP in 2017 and won the Assembly elections. He was hoping that the party would renominate him in this election, but it has not happened.

Candidate's Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha (hakubha) BJP Winner 84,327 58.95% 40,963 Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya INC Runner Up 43,364 30.31%

After the announcement of BJP candidates list, Rivaba Jadeja visited the party office and told the media, "Ravindrasinh is also an indirect party member and soon we will get him on ground to campaign for the party."

She had joined the BJP in 2019, soon after Jadeja's father Aniruddhsinh and sister Naynaba had joined Congress.

BJP's Jamnagar leaders are hopeful that Rivaba Jadeja will win the seat and Hakubha too will fall in line and work for the party.

On the other hand, Congress sees fault lines in the BJP now and it dreams to get benefits because of candidate selection in the Jamnagar North, Congress' Jamnagar city committee chief Virendrasinh Jadeja said.

He alleged that Dharmendrasinh Jadeja was dropped by the BJP because of a corporate house's "arm-twisting", as the sitting MLA does not get on well with it nowadays.

Overall, it's going to be an interesting contest in Jamnagar north.