Himachal Pradesh Election: Can BJP retain Jaisinghpur assembly seat amid tough fight from Congress and AAP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Jaisinghpur will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Jaisinghpur assembly seat is one of the 68 constituencies of the state and falls under the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency.

This seat came into existence in 2008 with the new delimitation as a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes (SC). So far, this assembly constituency has witnessed two elections, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress winning one each.

In the 2012 assembly polls, the Congress party from the Jaisinghpur assembly seat, whereas the BJP grabbed the seat five years later in the 2017 elections.

For the upcoming polls, the BJP has reposed faith in its sitting MLA Ravindra Dhiman. Congress has fielded Yadvinder Goma, whereas the Aap Aadmi Party (AAM) has given the ticket to Santosh Kumar.

Dhiman and Goma represented their respective parties from this seat in the last assembly elections as well.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Vote share in 2017 polls: BJP 58.53%, Congress 37.18%

In the 2017 assembly polls, BJP's Dhiman defeated its rival Goma with a margin of 10,710 votes. The BJP had received a total of 29,357 votes with a vote share of 58.53%.

Meanwhile, the Congress party had managed to get only 18,647 votes with a vote share of 37.18%. This time, the grand old party would be looking to better its position at the Jaisinghpur assembly seat.

Jaisinghpur assembly has 100% rural population

Out of a total population of 84,820 in the constituency, the 2011 census estimates 100% to be rural and 0% to be urban. The ratio of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) to the total population are 34.85 and 0.92, respectively.

According to the voter list for 2022, this seat has 112 polling booths and 83,742 registered voters. In contrast to the 2017 assembly election, which saw a 65.31% turnout, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw a 62.33% turnout in Jaisinghpur.

The polling in Jaisinghpur will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Prestige at stake for BJP at Independents-dominated Dehra assembly seat