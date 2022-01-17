India TV Opinion Poll: SP set to gain ground in Rohilkhand, BJP's tally to dip

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Opinion Poll.

Highlights Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party is likely to increase from its 2017 tally in Rohilkhand region

SP to also increase its vote share in Rohilkhand region which has 52 seats

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be held in 7 phases, from February 10

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) may improve from its 2017 tally and emerge as the single largest party in the Rohilkhand region which has 52 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, according to India TV's Opinion Poll. The polls will be held in 7 phases beginning February 10 and counting to take place on March 10.

According to India TV's Opinion Poll, out of 52 seats in the region, BJP may get 22 seats down from 38 in 2017, Samajwadi Party may bag 29, an increase of 15 more seats in 2017 (14 seats), Congress may win 1 seat up from zero seats in 2017 while BSP and others may not even able to open their accounts.

In terms of vote share, BJP may get 34.1% (39.6% in 2017), SP may raise its tally to 40.2% (28.1% in 2017), BSP may get 15.1% (19.4% in 2017), Congress tally remains almost the same with 5.42% (5.57% in 2017) and others may also lose more vote share to 5.17% from 7.25 in 2017.

