India TV opinion poll: Congress ahead in Punjab, Goa; tough task for BJP in Uttarakhand, Manipur

Congress may emerge as single largest party in Punjab

Neck-and-neck fight between BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand and Goa

The Congress may emerge as the single largest party in Punjab but may stop short of majority in this key border state, while in Goa, the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance may get majority. In the states of Uttarakhand and Manipur, it is a neck-and-neck race between Congress and BJP, says India TV-Ground Zero Research Team Opinion Poll, results of which were telecast on the channel this evening. Assembly Elections 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In Punjab, Congress may win 50-52 seats in a house of 117, while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are vying for the second spot. Shiromani Akali Dal is projected to win 30-32 seats, while AAP may win 29-31 seats. BJP and its allies may win only one to three seats, while ‘Others’ may win one to three seats. Here is the projected vote share percentage:

PUNJAB VOTE SHARE

CONG 36%

SAD+ 22%

AAP 28%

BJP+ 5%

Others 9%

Asked who will be the best candidate for chief minister, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi emerged as the frontrunner with 37 per cent votes, while AAP chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann followed with 27 per cent. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal trails at third place with 15 per cent and PCC chief Navjot Sidhu with 9 per cent.

In Goa, the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance is projected to get majority and may win 17 to 21 seats in a house of 40 seats. The ruling BJP is projected to win 14 to 18 seats. While Trinamool Congress and its MGP ally may win two to four seats. Aam Aadmi Party is projected to win zero to two seats, while ‘Others’ may win one. Here is the projected vote share percentage:

GOA VOTE SHARE

BJP 35%

CONG+GFP 31%

MGP+TMC 12%

AAP 10%

OTHERS 12%

In the best chief ministerial candidate category, Goa CM Pramod Sawant leads with 27 per cent, while Congress leader Digambar Kamat got 17 per cent, and BJP minister Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane got 12 per cent. Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai got 8 per cent support from those polled.

In the hill state of Uttarakhand, both the ruling BJP and Congress are locked in a neck-and-neck battle with both projected to win 33-35 seats in a house of 70 seats. AAP may get one seat and ‘Others’ two. Here is the projected vote share percentage:

UTTARAKHAND VOTE SHARE

BJP 45%

CONG 46%

AAP 4%

BSP 2%

OTHERS 3%

Congress leader Harish Rawat leads the race for chief minister by getting 44 per cent support of those polled, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami got 42 per cent. BJP leader Anil Baluni trailed third with 3 per cent support.

In the northeastern border state of Manipur, BJP may stop short of getting majority and is projected to win 26 to 30 seats in a house of 60. Congress may come second and is projected to win 22 to 26 seats, NPF 3-7 seats, NPP 1-3 seats, and ‘others’ zero to two seats. Here is the projected vote share percentage:

MANIPUR VOTE SHARE

BJP 39%

CONG 37%

NPF 11%

NPP 4%

OTHERS 9%

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh leads the chief ministerial race getting 37 per cent support, while Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh trails with 34 per cent support from those polled.

