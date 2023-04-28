Hubli-Dharwad Central Election 2023: BJP turncoat and former CM Jagdish Shettar's prestige at stake

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10.

Hubli-Dharwad Central Election 2023: Hubli-Dharwad Central seat is one of the 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Karnataka. It is a part of the Dharwad district and Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC). The seat has 2,48,904 registered voters in total, including general, NRI, and service voters.

According to data, 27,255 Scheduled Caste voters make up 10.95% of all eligible voters in the constituency. Meanwhile, 7,865 Scheduled Tribe voters constitute 3.16 per cent of voters. The constituency also has over 42,811 Muslim voters as well, who make up around 17.2% of the electorate.

Jagadish Shettar's reputation at stake

This time, the seat holds importance as BJP's turncoat and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar's reputation is at stake. Shetter has filed his nomination as Congress candidate this time, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Mahesh Tenjinakai. Janata Dal (Secular) has placed its bet on Siddalingeshgowda Odeyar and the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Vikas Soppin.

Major candidates in fray:

Jagadish Shettar - Congress

Mahesh Tenjinakai - BJP

Siddalingeshgowda Odeyar - JD(S)

Vikas Soppin - AAP

2018 Assembly Elections

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Shetter, the-then BJP candidate, had defeated Congress' Dr Mahesh Nalwad with a margin of 21,306 votes. Shetter had garnered a total of 75,794 votes, while Nalwad could manage 54,488 votes. Rajanna M. Koravi of JD(S) was at third position with 10,754 votes.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that the state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.