Himachal Pradesh Opinion Poll 2022: Will BJP's 'double engine' pitch work against Congress and AAP?

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2022 16:39 IST
The hilly state is up for polls on November 12
Image Source : INDIA TV The hilly state is up for polls on November 12

Himachal Pradesh Opinion Poll 2022:  With less than a week left for Assembly Elections in the hill state, India TV conducted a survey to know the pulse of the people on the ground. Only today PM Narendra Modi visited the Chambi and Sujanpur districts and asserted that the state needs a stable and strong government of "double engine" and linked the Congress with "instability, corruption and scam" as he sought people's vote for the BJP. Will the state pay heed to PM's call or will vote for Congress? India TV tries to decode. An earlier India TV - Matrize Opinion Poll revealed that BJP was set to retain power with 41 seats and Congress would be restricted 25 seats.

 

  Nov 09, 2022 4:31 PM (IST)

    BJP set to be in power in Himachal for next 25 years: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

    Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday made light of the Himachal Pradesh “convention” of electing a new party ever assembly poll and predicted that the BJP was set to be in government in the state over the next 25 years. The state, which goes to the polls on Saturday, has a history of alternating between the Congress and the BJP every assembly election since 1982.

  Nov 09, 2022 4:29 PM (IST)

    'Riwaz nahi, raj badlega', BJP govt will be voted out in Himachal, says Hooda

    The BJP's development claims in Himachal Pradesh are "hollow" and the people have made up their mind to bring the grand old party to power in the state, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Wednesday.

  Nov 09, 2022 4:26 PM (IST)

  Nov 09, 2022 4:24 PM (IST)

    Were all the work developed in the last 7 years?: Kharge

    I have been elected as Congress President with a fair voting system but nobody knows how was JP Nadda appointed. They (BJP) always allege that there is no democracy in Congress. They (BJP) have a common slogan - What has Congress done in 70 years? - Himachal Pradesh already had many facilities like colleges, electricity, and roads. Were they all developed in the last 7 years?: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Shimla

     

  Nov 09, 2022 4:23 PM (IST)

    PM Modi targets Congress

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Himachal Pradesh needs a stable and strong government of "double engine" and linked the Congress with "instability, corruption and scam" as he sought people's vote for the BJP. Addressing a rally in Kangra district, which has the largest number of assembly seats in the state, and later in Sujanpur, Modi targeted the Congress, accusing it of "betraying" the state when it was in power at the Centre and being an "enemy" of development. READ

  Nov 09, 2022 4:16 PM (IST)

  Nov 09, 2022 4:15 PM (IST)

    India TV conducts opinion poll

    With just three days to go, India TV has conducted opinion poll to gauge the mood of voters on ground.

