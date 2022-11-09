Himachal Pradesh Opinion Poll 2022: Will BJP's 'double engine' pitch work against Congress and AAP?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The hilly state is up for polls on November 12

Himachal Pradesh Opinion Poll 2022: With less than a week left for Assembly Elections in the hill state, India TV conducted a survey to know the pulse of the people on the ground. Only today PM Narendra Modi visited the Chambi and Sujanpur districts and asserted that the state needs a stable and strong government of "double engine" and linked the Congress with "instability, corruption and scam" as he sought people's vote for the BJP. Will the state pay heed to PM's call or will vote for Congress? India TV tries to decode. An earlier India TV - Matrize Opinion Poll revealed that BJP was set to retain power with 41 seats and Congress would be restricted 25 seats.