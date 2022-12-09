Himachal Congress LIVE: Who will be CM? I'm not in race, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ahead of CLP meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Maharani' is ahead in the CM race

As Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislature party meet is set to start shortly to decide the name for the chief minister post in Shimla, the chaos over CM’s name grew outside party office in the state on Friday. Himachal Pradesh party president Pratibha Singh is considered a key frontrunner for the chief minister's post, closely followed by former party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and outgoing CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri. Though Pratibha Singh did not contest the assembly election and is not an MLA, she had campaigned extensively across the state. Singh is presently the Mandi MP after she won in the bye-election from outgoing chief minister Jairam Thakur's home district.