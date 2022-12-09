Friday, December 09, 2022
     
  Himachal Congress LIVE: Who will be CM? I'm not in race, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ahead of CLP meeting
Himachal Pradesh: Chaos ahead of picking CM's name is now new for Congress. Earlier, Rajashtan saw a ugly fight over the CM post.

Shimla Updated on: December 09, 2022 19:30 IST
As Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislature party meet is set to start shortly to decide the name for the chief minister post in Shimla, the chaos over CM’s name grew outside party office in the state on Friday. Himachal Pradesh party president Pratibha Singh is considered a key frontrunner for the chief minister's post, closely followed by former party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and outgoing CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri. Though Pratibha Singh did not contest the assembly election and is not an MLA, she had campaigned extensively across the state. Singh is presently the Mandi MP after she won in the bye-election from outgoing chief minister Jairam Thakur's home district.

  • Dec 09, 2022 7:25 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Am not a CM candidate, says Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

    "I am not a CM candidate. I am a disciplined soldier & worker of the Congress party and an MLA. Party high command's decision will be final," said Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

  • Dec 09, 2022 7:20 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    No series of meetings, waiting for arrival of all MLAs for CLP meet: Rajeev Shukla

    Rajeev Shukla, Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge said no series of meetings are being conducted and we are awaiting the arrival of all MLAs for the CLP meeting where a proposal will be passed, and the final decision will be taken by the party's high command.

  • Dec 09, 2022 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Pratibha Virbhadra Singh arrives at Congress headquarters in Shimla

    Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh arrived at Congress headquarters in Shimla for the Legislature Party meeting.

     

  • Dec 09, 2022 7:04 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Is Himachal Congress heading towards larger chaos?

    Himachal Pradesh: State Congress chief Pratibha Singh's supporters gathered outside Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla showcasing their support to her while stopping Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's carcade.

  • Dec 09, 2022 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Son backs mother for the CM post

    Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya has been elected as an MLA from Shimla rural and is also among the hopefuls, even though many consider him too young for the top post. The other CM aspirants are Sukhu, an MLA from Nadaun, and Agnihotri, who was elected from Haroli. Both are hopeful that the party high command would recognise their work as former PCC chief and as Congress Legislature Party leader.

  • Dec 09, 2022 6:59 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Voting happens where there is a dispute and there is no dispute, says Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, in charge of Himachal

    “Voting happens where there is a dispute and there is no dispute,” said Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, in charge of Himachal Pradesh.

