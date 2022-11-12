Himachal Pradesh elections: THIS is world's highest polling station with just 52 registered voters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh goes to polls today

Himachal Pradesh went to Assembly elections on Thursday. The voting commenced on a tardy note and gradually picked up pace in a state where the BJP is eyeing history by repeating its government, while the Congress is urging voters to go by the tradition of voting out the incumbent government.

The Election Commission has set up 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary voting stations in remote areas.

One of the polling station has been set up in Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti. Situated at 15,256 feet, the polling station in Tashigang is the world's highest polling and will cater to 52 voters. It has been made Model Polling station to make voting easy for senior citizens and disabled voters. Lahaul-Spiti district has 92 polling stations, the lowest in the state.

Top leaders, including Chief Minister Jayram Thakur, voted in Mandi along with his wife and daughters after offering prayers at a local temple.

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh voted in Rampur. Earlier in the day, they offered prayers at Shani temple in Shimla. Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, his son and Union Minister Anurag Thakur voted in Hamirpur along with other family members.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma voted in Shimla while CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri and his family voted in Haroli, from where he is contesting.