Image Source : PTI Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Ban on drones, helicopters, paragliding ahead of PM Modi's Kangra visit

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, authorities have imposed a complete ban on paragliding, drones, helicopters and other aerial objects.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the district on November 9, officials said on Monday.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the security arrangements of the prime minister, District Magistrate Nipun Jindal said.

"A complete ban has been imposed on paragliding, drones, helicopters, hot air balloons and other aerial sports in the district. This ban will be in effect from 5 pm on November 8 to 5 pm on November 9," stated the order by the district magistrate.

"Any person or institution violating the order will be punished under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," it said.

PM Modi will address rallies in Chambi near Dharamsala in Kangra and Sujanpur in Hamirpur on November 9.

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8.

BJP set to be in power in Himachal for next 25 years: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday made light of the Himachal Pradesh “convention” of electing a new party ever assembly poll and predicted that the BJP was set to be in government in the state over the next 25 years.

The state, which goes to the polls on Saturday, has a history of alternating between the Congress and the BJP in every assembly election since 1982.

Thakur said the Congress may be banking on Himachal’s “rivaj” (convention) but people have made up their minds to break from tradition this time - and bring back the Bharatiya Janata Party to accelerate development.

Addressing poll meetings in Banjar in Kullu district and Chaupal in Shimla, the CM said Congress leaders claim it is their “turn” this time.

“We tell them that they used to say the same thing in Uttarakhand and other states. What happened there? Did they come to power again?"

"The Congress people are making various promises to people and saying we will give this guarantee, that guarantee.

It is ironic that those who cannot give a guarantee for themselves are talking of offering guarantees," he said, calling the opposition party a sinking ship.

Thakur said the people of Himachal Pradesh have seen the development under a BJP government and made up their minds to return the party to power.

Referring to BJP-run Gujarat, Thakur said the party there has been in power for over two decades.

“Can't we do this in Himachal," he asked.

