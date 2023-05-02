Hassan Election 2023: Tough fight on cards between BJP and JD(S) in this crucial constituency

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10.

Hassan Elections 2023: Hassan seat is one of the 224 seats in Karnataka State Assembly. The seat is one of the eight Assembly segments of the Parliament seat. It is a General category assembly seat. In the run-up to the elections, Hassan Assembly constituency made headlines following disagreements within former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's family over selecting a candidate for the seat.

As of 2019 General Election, the total number of voters in the Hassan Assembly is 21,6287. According to the 2011 Census, SC voters at the Hassan Assembly are approximately 25,781 which is around 11.92%. Meanwhile, ST voters are approximately 2,725 which is around 1.26%. Muslim voters at the Athani assembly are approximately 35,038 which is around 16.2% as per voter list analysis.

Hassan seat set to witness a tough fight

According to poll observers, Hassan seat is set to witness a tough fight this time between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular). After much deliberations, the JD(S) has fielded Swaroop HS Prakash, who will be up against BJP's Preetham J Gowda. Congress has fielded Banavasi Rangaswamy, while the Aam Aadmi Party has given a ticket to Agile Yogish.

Major candidates in the fray:

Swaroop HS Prakash - JD(S)

Preetham J Gowda - BJP

Banavasi Rangaswamy - Congress

Agile Yogish - AAP

2018 Assembly elections

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP's Preetham J Gowda emerged as the winner of the Hassan seat with a vote margin of 13,006 votes. He garnered a total of 63,348 votes, while Congress leader HS Prakash was the runner-up with a total of 50,342 votes. HK Mahesh of Congress was at third position with a total of 38,101 votes.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that the state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.