Haryana Panchayat Election Results: Counting underway amid tight security in state

The counting of votes for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad polls in Haryana is underway on Sunday. The counting began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements at the counting centres. The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 Zila Parishads were held in three phases.

Notably, Haryana has 22 Zila Parishads comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 Zila Parishad chiefs.

The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members who will further elect their respective presidents.

