Gujarat polls: CM Bhupendra Patel holds roadshow with Shah ahead of nomination filing in Ghatlodiya | WATCH

Gujarat polls: CM Bhupendra Patel holds roadshow with Shah ahead of nomination filing in Ghatlodiya

Gujarat assembly elections: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is set to file his nomination today (November 16) for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CM was also seen holding a road show with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ghatlodiya -- the constituency from where Patel has been fielded.

Meanwhile, Shah has clarified that Patel will continue to remain the chief minister of Gujarat if the Bharatiya Janata Party regains power in next month's Assembly elections.

The BJP is seeking the seventh consecutive term in the state, and Shah's declaration made it clear that Patel is the party's choice for Chief Minister.

Earlier in September 2021, Patel had replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of the state.

Notably, elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

