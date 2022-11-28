Monday, November 28, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Gujarat Opinion Poll 2022: Can BJP register historic 7th straight victory?
Live now

Gujarat Opinion Poll 2022: Can BJP register historic 7th straight victory?

Gujarat Elections 2022: As Gujarat is set to go for assembly elections next week, India TV has conducted its opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which party is having an advantage over the other. Stay tuned to India TV's Opinion poll for all the updates and insight.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: November 28, 2022 17:09 IST

Gujarat Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 while the results will be declared on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh. As the state is set to go for elections, India TV has conducted its opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which party is having an advantage over the other. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems pretty confident that it will retain power with a record margin, Congress is hoping to regain its lost ground. But this time, there is a third entrant - the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - which aims to replace the Congress as the main opposition. This is our final opinion poll for Gujarat. In the previous surveys, India TV-Matrize opinion poll predicted that the ruling BJP may win a clear majority, with Congress coming second. Stay tuned to India TV-Matrize Opinion to know which party will finally have an advantage in the forthcoming polls.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE 

Live updates :Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 | Opinion Poll

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 28, 2022 5:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Backward voters with BJP in Saurashtra

    In Saurashtra region, backward voters are expected to go with the BJP as the party is likely to get 53% votes. The Congress 39%, AAP 5% votes.

  • Nov 28, 2022 5:04 PM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Leuva Patels to vote in favour of BJP

    The opinion poll suggests that Leuva Patel voters are in favour of the ruling BJP. The saffron party is expected to get 55% votes of Leuva Patel community.

  • Nov 28, 2022 5:01 PM (IST) Posted by Shashank Shantanu

    Opinion poll conducted between Nov 20-17

    The final Opinion poll of Gujarat was conducted by Matrize for India TV between November 20 to 27. The sample size is 45,000. 

  • Nov 28, 2022 4:35 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    India TV-Matrize opinion poll earlier survey

    According to India TV-Matrize opinion poll held earlier this month, the ruling BJP may win a clear majority, with Congress coming second. | READ FULL DETAILS 

  • Nov 28, 2022 4:32 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    How will AAP perform?

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the new entrant in the state this time as Kejriwal's party is hoping to open account in yet another state after Delhi and Punjab.

    AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have held various visits to the state along with other party leaders including Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to make inroads in Gujarat.

    Banking on his promises of free electricity, and quality education among others, Kejriwal has also claimed that AAP will win in the forthcoming elections.

  • Nov 28, 2022 4:28 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Will BJP record historic win?

    Keeping the 2017 election results in mind, the BJP this time placed a battery of leaders, union ministers, and chief ministers in the election campaign to make sure no effort is left to consolidate its ground. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held several rallies, and launched and laid foundation stones for various developmental projects.

    Speaking at various public platforms and roadshows, BJP leaders are expecting a massive victory in the upcoming polls.

  • Nov 28, 2022 4:24 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    In 2017, Congress put up a strong fight?

    In 2017 assembly elections, Congress gave a tough fight to BJP and lost the elections by a margin of nearly 20 seats to the saffron party. Congress won 77 seats and 80 together with its allies but BJP was able to bag 99, 8 seats more required to touch the half-way mark.

  • Nov 28, 2022 4:19 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Stay tuned to India TV for all updates on Gujarat Opinion Poll

    Assembly elections in Gujarat will be conducted in two phases, December 1 and 5. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh. 

    Ahead of the polls, stay tuned with India TV to get all the latest updates on Gujarat Opinion Poll to see which party is having an edge.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News