Gujarat Opinion Poll 2022: Can BJP register historic 7th straight victory?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the new entrant in the state this time as Kejriwal's party is hoping to open account in yet another state after Delhi and Punjab.

AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have held various visits to the state along with other party leaders including Manish Sisodia, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to make inroads in Gujarat.

Banking on his promises of free electricity, and quality education among others, Kejriwal has also claimed that AAP will win in the forthcoming elections.