Gujarat Opinion Poll 2022: Can BJP register historic 7th straight victory?

Gujarat Elections 2022: Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 while the results will be declared on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh. As the state is set to go for elections, India TV has conducted its opinion poll to gauge the mood of the voters and predict which party is having an advantage over the other. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems pretty confident that it will retain power with a record margin, Congress is hoping to regain its lost ground. But this time, there is a third entrant - the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - which aims to replace the Congress as the main opposition. This is our final opinion poll for Gujarat. In the previous surveys, India TV-Matrize opinion poll predicted that the ruling BJP may win a clear majority, with Congress coming second. Stay tuned to India TV-Matrize Opinion to know which party will finally have an advantage in the forthcoming polls.