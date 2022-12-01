Thursday, December 01, 2022
     
  Gujarat elections 2022: First phase voting on 89 seats today, Saurashtra-Kutch region in focus
Gujarat elections 2022: First phase voting on 89 seats today, Saurashtra-Kutch region in focus

Gujarat Elections 2022: Voting is scheduled between 8 am and 5 pm today across 14,382 polling stations. Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: December 01, 2022 7:35 IST
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 first phase voting today
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 first phase voting today

Gujarat Elections 2022 first phase voting live updates: Polling is taking place today for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state where 788 candidates are in the fray. Campaigning for the first phase of the elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. Voting is scheduled between 8 am and 5 pm on Thursday across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release. Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate. Apart from the BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 36 other political outfits, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have also fielded candidates in various seats which will go to polls in the first phase. The BJP and Congress are contesting in all the 89 seats. The new poll entrant AAP is contesting in 88 seats. Its candidate from Surat East constituency had withdrawn his candidature, leaving the party with one less seat to contest in the first phase. Among other parties, the BSP has fielded 57 candidates, BTP 14 and CPI-M four candidates. As many as 339 independents are also in the fray in the first phase of polls. Out of the total 788 candidates, 70 are women including nine fielded by the BJP, six by the Congress and five by the AAP.

Live updates :Gujarat elections 2022: First phase voting

  • Dec 01, 2022 7:35 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi's message to first time voters

    Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.

  • Dec 01, 2022 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off, says BJP's Jamnagar North candidate Rivaba Jadeja

    Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible, says Rivaba Jadeja, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate.

  • Dec 01, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    WATCH | People of Gujarat's mini African village Jambur celebrate first opportunity to vote

    People of Gujarat's mini African village - Jambur celebrated their first opportunity to vote in their own special tribal booth.

  • Dec 01, 2022 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP to get comfortable majority, says Opinion Poll

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party may win a comfortable majority in the Gujarat Assembly elections, with Congress coming second, said India TV-Matrize final opinion poll. According to the opinion poll, BJP may win a comfortable majority with 109-124 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly, while Congress may win 51-66 seats, AAP may win 0-7 seats. READ MORE

  • Dec 01, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    How many women candidates in fray today

    The BJP has fielded nine, Congress six and AAP five women candidates in the first phase of voting for Gujarat assembly elections 2022. 

  • Dec 01, 2022 6:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Notable candidates in first phase

    Among notable candidates in the first phase is Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhalia in Devbhumi Dwarka district. Former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki, six-time MLA Kunwarji Bavaliya, Morbi 'hero' Kantilal Amrutiya, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba and Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia are also in the fray.

  • Dec 01, 2022 6:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Going to be a triangular contest

    Gujarat has traditionally witnessed bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. However, this time the contest has become triangular with the entry of Aam Aadmi Party. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting on total 181 seats out of 182 seats of Gujarat Assembly.

  • Dec 01, 2022 6:00 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Gujarat elections: Voting on 89 seats across 19 districts

    Voting in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 will be held on 89 seats across 19 districts. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the election.

