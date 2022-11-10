Gujarat elections 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates; CM Patel to contest from Ghatlodiya

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP announces Gujarat candidates list.

Gujarat Elections 2022: The BJP on Thursday announced the candidates' list for the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Chief Minsiter Bhupendra Bhai Patel to contest the elections from Ghatlodiya constituency. The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5.

BJP's candidates list for Gujarat Elections 2022 | Updates

Ghatlodiya - Chief Minsiter Bhupendra Bhai Patel

Majura - Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi

Morbi - Kantilal Amratiya

Viramgam - Hardik Patel

Varachha - Kumar Kanani

Jamnagar North constituency - Cricketer Ravindrasinh jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja

Abdasa - Pradyumansinh Mahipatsinh Jadeja

Mandvi - Anirudhh Bhailal Dave

Bhuj - Shrikeshavlal Shivdasbhai Patel (Keshubhai)

Anjar - Trikambhai Bijalbhai Chhanga

Gandhidham (SC) - Maltiben Kishorbhai Maheshvari

Rapar - Virendrasinh Bahadur Singh Jadega

Dasada (SC) - Parshottambhai Khngarbhai Parmar

Limbdi - Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana

Wadhwan - Jignaben Sanjaybhai Pandya

Chotila - Shamjibhai Bhimjibhai Chauhan

Dhrangadhra - Prakashbhai Purshottambhai Varmora

Tankara - Durlabhjibhai Harkhjibhai Dethariya

Wankaner - Jitendrabhai Kantilal Somani

Rajkot East - Udhaykumar Prabhatbhai Kangad

Rajkot West - Dr Darshita Paras Shah

Rajkot South - Rameshbhai Virajibhai Tilara

Raikot Rural (SC) - Bhanuben Manoharbhai Jasdan -

Jasdan - Kunwarjibhai Mohanbhai

Gondal - Gitaba Jayrajsinh Jadeja

Jetpur - Jayeshbhai Vithalbhai Radadiya

Kalavad (SC) - Meghajibhai Amrabhai Chavda

Jamnagar Rural - Raghvajibhai Hansrajbhai Patel

Jamnagar North - Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeia

Jamnagar South - Divyesh Ranchhodbhai Akbari

Jamjodhpur - Chimanbhai Dharmshibhai

Dwarka - Pabubha Viramabha Manek

Porbandar - Babubhai Bhimabhai Bokheriya

Manavadar - Javaharbhai Pethaljibhai Chavda

Junagadh - Sanjaybhai Krushnadas Koradia

Visavadar - Harshadbhai Madhavjibhai Ribadiya

Keshod - Devabhai Punjabhai Malam

Names of Hardik Patel, the face of Patidar agitation in the 2017 assembly polls who later quit the Congress to join the BJP, and Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, figure on the list.

While Hardik Patel will contest from Viramgam, Rivaba Jadeja has been fielded from Jamnagar North.

Releasing the list, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said the BJP has changed as many as 38 sitting members, claiming that most replacements have been made with the consent of the incumbents.

Union ministers Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya were joined by Gujarat BJP president C R Patil at a press conference here as Yadav named the candidates selected by the party's Central Election Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

Yadav said the list includes 69 sitting MLAs besides 14 women, and 13 and 24 members from the Schedules Castes and Schedules Tribes respectively.

He said a number of senior leaders from the state, including former chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, have opted out of the contest and had written to the party leadership to this effect.

Patil expressed confidence that the BJP will break its previous record of seat tally and vote share in these polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other CEC members, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh besides party's national president J P Nadda, were in the meeting to finalise the candidates.

The BJP is hopeful of maintaining its uninterrupted winning streak in the state assembly polls since 1995.

The entry of the Aam Aadmi Party has added an extra dimension to the state's traditional bipolar elections, with the BJP's main challenger Congress hit by a fresh round of desertion by its leaders as it works to regroup.

ALSO READ | Sukesh Chandrasekhar alleges constant threats from Kejriwal, AAP; requests L-G to transfer him from Delhi jail

ALSO READ | Delhi Liquor Policy case: Two businessmen including Hyderabad-based Pharma company head arrested