Gujarat Elections 2022: Bharatiya Tribal Party announces names of 12 candidates

Gujarat Elections 2022 : Bharatiya Tribal Party announced the names of the 12 candidates for the upcoming elections in Gujarat. In 2017, the BTP made an alliance with the Congress Party but this time, they will fight alone.

Before the elections, the alliance between BTP and Aam Aadmi Party had also ended.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah chaired a meeting with party leaders in the state's capital, Gandhinagar ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Along with the Union Minister, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and other senior delegates of the party attended the meeting.

Amit Shah, who was earlier in Himachal Pradesh, another state where polls are going to be held this year, returned to his native state in a bid to emerge victorious in the upcoming state elections.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, Congress on Friday released the first list of 43 candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections. The list came after party president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting of the party's central election committee (CEC) during which several candidates for the upcoming elections were finalized.

According to the list released, former Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadiya has been fielded from Porbandar, Himanshu Patel from Gandhinagar South and Hiteshbhai Vora from Rajkot South. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined the meeting online, while the rest of the participants attended it physically at the AICC headquarters.

The Congress is seeking to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases- December 1 and 5- and the votes will be counted on December 8.

