Gujarat Elections 2022: 'What's the need for PM Modi to visit poll-bound state repeatedly...', asks Gehlot

Gujarat Elections 2022 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his repeated visit to poll-bound Gujarat and said that it is because the BJP is "scared" of the results of the Assembly polls.

"What is the need for PM Modi to visit Gujarat repeatedly when his name is enough? It is because BJP is scared now. I have heard that there are nearly 30-35 rebels inside the BJP. Such is the extent of anger inside the party," Gehlot said while addressing an election rally in Vadodara.

The Congress leader claimed that there is a "massive anti-incumbency" in Gujarat and urged the people to vote Congress to power. Further claiming that there is an "atmosphere of fear" in the entire country, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that Rahul Gandhi is conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra to give a message of "love and peace" in the country.

"Why is Rahul Gandhi conducting the Bharat Jodo Yatra? His aim is to give a pan-India message that the people of the country are in problems due to inflation and unemployment. The BJP does not want to fulfil the demands of the Old Age Pension scheme. The employees here also demand the same. But they do not struggle due to fear. There is an atmosphere of fear and violence in the entire country," he said.

"The aim of Rahul Gandhi's yatra is to bring love and peace in the country, and to stop inflation," Gehlot added.

Urging the people to vote for Congress, Gehlot said that if BJP loses Gujarat, the Centre would be "worried". "If BJP loses the Gujarat elections, the reason behind it will be high inflation and unemployment. The results of Gujarat will do good for the entire country. If the BJP loses Gujarat, the Centre will be worried. There is a massive anti-incumbency in Gujarat for the first time. There is a wave against the government," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday (November 26) exuded confidence in the ruling party's returning to power in Gujarat where Assembly elections are due next month."There is trust and unconditional love for PM Modi here. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has implemented various development schemes in the state. The people here are eager to support BJP. This election appears to be one-sided, on December 1 and 5. The decision will be in favour of BJP," Nadda told media.

"Seeing the immense public support in the road show organized today in Himmatnagar, I am clear that BJP is again getting the historic support of the public. This enthusiasm and love being expressed across the state is a reflection of all-round development and achievements made in the last two decades," he added.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8, which coincides with the result date of the Himachal Pradesh polls.

