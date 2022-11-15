Gujarat election: PM Modi to lead BJP’s campaign, 8 rallies in 3 days | Full Schedule in 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE All eyes will be on PM Modi's poll campaign as his rallies are known for setting the mood of voters

Gujarat election 2022: Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is set to use its trump card in the high-stakes poll battle as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to campaign for his party in his home state Gujarat for the upcoming assembly election.

PM Modi will address 8 rallies in 3 days to enable BJP to retain power in Gujarat. He will begin the poll campaign from Saturday (November 19)

The PM's poll campaign will start from South Gujarat PM Modi will address a public rally in Valsad on Saturday evening at 7.30 pm. He will stay overnight in Valsad on Saturday PM Modi will offer prayers at Somnath temple on Sunday at 10.15 am He will hold four rallies in Veraval, Dhoraji, Amreli, and Botad PM Modi will be in Veraval at 11 am, in Dhoraji at 12.45 pm, in Amreli at 2.30 pm and in Botad at 6.15 pm PM Modi will return to Gandhinagar and spend the night at Rajbhawan He will hold 3 public rallies on Monday PM Modi will address a rally in Surendranagar at 12 pm He will be in Jambusar at 2 pm and in Navsari at 4 pm PM Modi is likely to hold 30 rallies and roadshows in ongoing poll campaigns. PM Modi had held over 30 rallies in 2017 Gujarat Assembly election

Meanwhile, BJP released its third list of 12 candidates on Monday night for the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections in which it has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South seat instead of Radhanpur in North Gujarat from where he had lost a bypoll. With the third list, the BJP has so far declared 178 candidates for the two-phase polls to the 182-member Assembly.

