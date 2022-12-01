Gujarat: BJP's Vansda seat candidate Piyush Patel attacked by dozens of people, shifted to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP candidate Piyush Patel from Vansda assembly constituency attacked

Gujarat Elections 2022: As Gujarat votes in the first phase of assembly elections 2022, an attack took place on BJP candidate from Vansda assembly constituency Piyush Patel in Jari village in Navsari district on Thursday.

The attack took place when Piyush Patel was returning to home from Chikhali when 30 to 40 unknown people attacked him near Jari village and damaged his car.

Piyush Patel also suffered severe injuries in the attack and has been shifted to Cortez Hospital.

The BJP candidate has accused MLA Anant Patel and his supporters for the assault.

Voting for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and southern parts of the state where 788 candidates are in the fray, is taking place today.

Campaigning for the first phase of the elections in the BJP-ruled state ended at 5 pm on Tuesday.

Voting is being held between 8 am and 5 pm across 14,382 polling stations, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a release.

Out of the 89 seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP won 48 in the 2017 election, the Congress had won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

