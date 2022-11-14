Gujarat elections: Owaisi launches AIMIM campaign in Surat, greeted with Modi-Modi chants, black flags

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi faces protest in Gujarat's Surat.

Owaisi in Surat: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi reached Surat on Sunday (November 13) to launch his party's campaign for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. However, Owaisi was left red-faced when he had to face protest from people gathered for his public rally.

A group of people started waving blag flags and chanted 'Modi-Modi' as soon as Owaisi started to speak. The video of the protest against Owaisi soon went viral.

The video clip shows people waving black flags at the Hyderabad MP. Chants of 'Modi-Modi' and 'Owaisi wapas jao (Owaisi go back can also be heard in the video.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: BJP raising Uniform Civil Code issue to get votes, alleges Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi trying to dent Congress, AAP votebank in Gujarat

While Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are involved in an intense campaigning in Gujarat with an aim to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from retaining power in the state, Owaisi is also on a whirlwind tour of the region with an eye on minority votes. The AIMIM chief has planned several rallies in Gujarat amid the two-phase assembly elections.

Owaisi slams Congress manifesto

Owaisi recently took a jibe at the Congress for its poll manifesto, saying the party which could not win elections in 27 years, instead of talking about the important issues of the state, is talking about changing the name of a stadium. The Congress, in its manifesto, has promised to change the name of Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to Sardar Patel Stadium.

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Stone pelting at Vande Bharat coach in which Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling to Surat

Voting to elect new members of 182-seat Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. Counting of votes is scheduled for December 8.