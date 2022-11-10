Gujarat Election Exclusive: ‘Will bring ‘Lotus’ from Viramgam to Gandhinagar’, says BJP leader Hardik Patel

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Patel is contesting against Congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad

Gujarat election 2022: Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who switched party from Congress to BJP in June 2022, in an exclusive interview with India TV on Thursday, first time after getting a ticket from the saffron party, said his party will retain power in the Gujarat Assembly election.

BJP fielded former Congress leader in Viramgam constituency which is held by Congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad.

Speaking about his joining BJP, he said there was no precondition to joining the saffron party. “I joined BJP to work and I will give my 100% to the saffron party," he said.

He admitted that the poll battle in Viramgam constituency will not be easy but he is confident to bring ‘Lotus’ to Gandhinagar.

“I have been working in the region for a long time. I have worked for education and sports. My NGO is active in social work. I’m sure I’ll win the trust of people,” Patel said.

“I'm the youngest candidate from the party but got a huge responsibly and I will fulfill the party’s expectations,” he added.

Slamming Congress, Patel said he got a post but was not allowed to work in the grand old party.

“I was not allowed to work in Congress. What one will do with the post if not allowed to work? Here in BJP, I met over 10,000 people in the region,” he explained.

Congress has done nothing in Viramgam in the last 10 years, he added.

BJP announces first list of candidates; CM Patel to contest from Ghatlodiya

Meanwhile, the BJP on Thursday announced the candidates' list for the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Chief Minsiter Bhupendra Bhai Patel to contest the elections from Ghatlodiya constituency. The party named its candidates for 84 of the 89 seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1 and 76 of 93 candidates going to the polls in the second phase on December 5.

Releasing the list, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said the BJP has changed as many as 38 sitting members, claiming that most replacements have been made with the consent of the incumbents. Union ministers Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya were joined by Gujarat BJP president C R Patil at a press conference here as Yadav named the candidates selected by the party's Central Election Committee at its meeting on Wednesday.

