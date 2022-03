Gorakhpur Urban Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Yogi Adityanath win big in his turf?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gorakhpur Urban Election Result 2022

Gorakhpur Urban election result 2022 Live updates: Gorakhpur Urban is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Gorakhpur Urban under Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. COMPLETE UTTAR PRADESH ELECTION COVERAGE

In 2017, Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Rana Rahul Singh from Congress with a margin of 60730 votes.

Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency is falling under Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla Alias Ravi Kishan won from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 301664 votes by defeating Rambhual Nishad from Samajwadi Party. Date of Polling: Thursday, 03 March 2022Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022