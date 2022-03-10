Gorakhpur Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Bipin Singh takes lead

Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
The Nishad, or the boatmen community constitute around 1.2 lakh votes in the Gorakhpur (Rural) seat. The Paswan, or Pasi community is the second-largest group in the seat.

Paras Bisht
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 14:15 IST
ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

In the 2022 assembly elections, the contest is mainly between Samajwadi Party’s Vijay Bahadur Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party’s incumbent MLA Bipin Singh. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded Mohd. Islam while Congress has fielded Devendra Nishad Mahara. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Dara Singh Nishad from the Gorakhpur (Rural) seat. 

Polling on Gorakhpur (Rural) assembly constituency was held on March 3, 2022.

