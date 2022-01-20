Goa polls: Manohar Parrikar's son not in BJP's list of candidates, party says 'options being discussed'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@UPARRIKAR Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar's name is not is the list of 34 candidates announced by the BJP for Goa polls.

Goa BJP list of Candidates, Utpal Parrikar news: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (January 20, 2022) released its candidate list for the upcoming Goa Assembly election 2022. The names of 34 candidates were announced by BJP's general secretary Arun Singh along with the state's poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis at the party's Delhi headquarters.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim. The party has denied ticket to late CM and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar. The party has fielded sitting MLA Atanasio Monserrate from Panaji, the constituency for which Utpal had reportedly approached the party.

When asked about Utpal being denied party ticket, Fadnavis told reporters that options have been given to him and that he was not out of the race yet.

"We gave two more options to him but he rejected the first one and second option is being discussed with him. We feel that he should agree. Utpal Parrikar and his family are our family," Fadnavis said seeking to downplay the issue.

Both Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena have backed Utpal to contest the election. AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had even invited him to join the party. On the other hand, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had proposed all non-BJP parties to support Utpal Parrikar if he decides to contest as an Independent candidate.

"If Utpal Parrikar contests Independent frm Panaji seat,I propose all non-BJP parties including @AamAadmiParty@INCIndia

@AITCofficial @Goaforwardparty shd support his candidature & not field a candidate against him. This will be a true tribute to ManoharBhai!" Raut had said in a tweet.

Polling for 40 seats of Goa Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 14 and counting of votes will be on March 10.