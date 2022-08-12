Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Goa Panchayat election results live updates: Counting of votes underway.

Highlights Counting of votes for Goa Panchayat elections is underway at 21 centres across 12 talukas

The results are expected to be declared later by the evening today (August 12)

Fate of over 5K candidates in 1,464 wards is to be decided following polling which held on Aug 10

Goa Panchayat Election results : Counting of votes for Goa Panchayat elections is underway at 21 centres across 12 talukas and results are expected to be declared later by the evening today (August 12). The fate of over 5,000 candidates in 1,464 wards is to be decided following the polling which was held on Wednesday (August 10).

As much as 78.70 per cent voter turnout was recorded for the panchayats elections with a total of 6,26,496 voters casting their votes.

While 81.45 per cent voting was recorded in North Goa, 76.13 per cent was recorded in South Goa.Sattari taluka in North Goa recorded the highest voter turnout of 89. 30 per cent, while Salcette taluka of South Goa saw the lowest turnout.

A total of 64 candidates have been elected unopposed from different village panchayats, of which 41 are from North Goa and 23 from South Goa.

North Goa district has 97 panchayats, with 2,667 candidates in the fray, while 2,371 others contested polls for 89 panchayats in South Goa.

As per the official data, there are 3,85,867 voters in North Goa, and 4,11,153 in South Goa.

RESULT HIGHLIGHTS:

Around five candidates backed by the transport minister Mauvin Godinho win the 7-member Bogmalo panchayat.

BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla loses the election for Rumdamol panchayat.

According to local media, Uday Naik won from the Bhati Village Panchayat Sanguem on Friday.

Viola Pacheco, wife of former minister Mickky Pacheco, wins from Betalbatim panchayat.

Drishti Kavlekar defeats six-time panch member and former sarpanch of Chimbel panchayat, Chandrakant Kunkalkar.

Panels put up by former BJP Cuncolim MLA Clafacio Dias wins in Ambaulim and Paroda panchayats.

Of the seven wards in the Ibrampur - Hankhanem panchayat election result, Disha Halarnkar, the candidate from the seventh ward was elected unopposed.

Neha Madkaikar on Friday won the Collem Panchayat from Ward 1, reported media Goa 24x7 .

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Goa panchayat polls: Election to 186 village panchayats today; 5,038 candidates in fray

ALSO READ: After Delhi and Punjab, AAP recognized as state party in Goa by EC: Arvind Kejriwal