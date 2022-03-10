BJP will take independents, regional parties along to form govt in Goa: Fadnavis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis speaks during a meeting with BJP candidates in Panaji.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reiterated that his party will take independents and regional parties along to form the next government in Goa.

Fadnavis, who is BJP's election in-charge for Goa, thanked the people of the state for reposing trust in the party and dedicated its poll performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has won 20 seats in the state, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority in the 40-member assembly.

Speaking to reporters in Goa, Fadnavis said, "The BJP is again winning nearly 20 seats in Goa and we may win a couple of seats more. It is the continuation of the trust reposed by the people of Goa in our leader PM Narendra Modi."

Replying to a query about when the party intends to stake claim to form the government, Fadnavis said, "The decision will be taken after BJP's parliamentary board informs us about it. It is a standard procedure."

"I want to thank the people of Goa for their support. Even if we get majority, we will still take independents as well as other regional parties along with us to form the government," he said.

Three independent candidates won the Goa election this time, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won two seats. On Wednesday, Fadnavis had said that the BJP was confident of getting the support from the MGP as both the parties are "ideologically aligned".

