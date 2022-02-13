Goa election 2022: Congress MLAs will switch sides after results, we won't, vote for us, says AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Highlights Congress MLAs will switch sides after Goa election results, so don't vote for them, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal asked Goans to vote for AAP as their MLAs won't switch sides after elections

Goa will vote on Monday, results will be declared on March 10

A day before Goa goes to elections, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has hit out at both BJP and Congress saying that once the results are announced on March 10, by March 11 all from Congress will join BJP.

"After results are announced on March 10, by March 11 all from Congress will join BJP. So I appeal to the people of Goa who want to see the BJP lose, don't vote for Congress. Their vote will go wasted, it will go to the BJP. Give all your votes to AAP," Kejriwal said.

"...AAP is promising the people of Goa that we will begin mining in 6 months (after coming to power, if elected)...Mining stopped for 10 years under BJP government, so no point in voting for them. Vote for AAP, give us a chance," he added.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said in 2017 also, "most of the Congress MLAs" had switched sides and joined the saffron party.

"To the people of Uttarakhand, I want to say that AAP will bring adequate employment opportunities so that migration stops. We will generate jobs that will be sufficient for the youth living here & the ones who have migrated... We aim to bring all of them back," Kejriwal further mentioned.

