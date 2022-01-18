Goa election 2022: Congress announces 9 candidates

Highlights
The Goa Congress on Tuesday released the list of 9 candidates for the upcoming assembly election. Polls will be held in Goa on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Constituency Candidate
Bicholim Meghashyam Raut
Tivim Aman Lotlikar
Calangute Michael Lobo
Porvorim Vikas Prabhudessai
St. Andre Anthony L. Fernandes
Sanquelim Dharamesh Saglani
Marcaim Lavu Mamlekar
Sanguem Prasad Gaonkar
Canacona Janardan Bhandari
On Monday, asserting that the contest in Goa is between the Congress and the BJP, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said his assessment that the AAP and the TMC will only "fracture" the non-BJP vote has been "confirmed" by Arvind Kejriwal.
Hitting back at Chidambaram, AAP national convener Kejriwal said Goans will vote where they see hope and "Congress is hope for BJP, not Goans".
Chidambaram's remarks came a day after Kejriwal's comments that his party is ready to be part of a coalition government in Goa if the February 14 assembly elections throw up a fractured mandate.
Chidambaram, who is the Congress' senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls, appealed to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and elect Congress.
"My assessment that the AAP (and the TMC) will only fracture the non-BJP vote in Goa has been confirmed by Mr Arvind Kejriwal. The contest in Goa is between Congress and BJP," he said.
"Those who want a regime change (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want the regime to continue will vote for the BJP," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.
The choice before the voter in Goa is stark and clear, he said. Do you want a regime change or not, the Congress leader asked.
"I appeal to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change and vote Congress," Chidambaram said.
Hitting back at Chidambaram, Kejriwal said on Twitter, "stop crying" that your votes have been "cut".
