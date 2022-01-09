Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress issues first list of candidates for Goa assembly polls 2022

The Congress party on Sunday released the list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections. For the Pernem constituency, Jitendra Gaonkar has been named candidate. For the St. Cruz constituency, Rodolf Louis Fernandez has been named as a candidate. For the Cumbarjua constituency, Rajesh Faldessai has been named as a candidate. For the Valpoi constituency, Manisha Senvi Usgaonkar has been named as a candidate.

For the Dabolim constituency, Viriato Fernandez has been named as a candidate. For the Cortalim constituency, Olencio Simoes has been named as a candidate. For the Navelim constituency, Avertano Furtado has been named as a candidate.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to go without declaring the chief ministerial face despite having an incumbent face in Punjab as a chief minister.

Sources in Congress say that it will only be decided after the results and Congress legislative party will decide the new leader with the consent of the high command, except at few occasions the party does not project a chief minister's face.

The Congress faces a major challenge of retaining power in Punjab, and to come up with a credible show against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, said news agency IANS.