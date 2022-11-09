Himachal Pradesh Election: BJP, Congress repose faith in their old candidates at Ghumarwin assembly seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Ghumarwin will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Ghumarwin assembly constituency falls under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. The seat holds significance as it belongs to Bilaspur - the home district of BJP President JP Nadda.

The BJP would leave no stone unturned to retain the seat, whereas, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are all set to upset the saffron party.

Top candidates

For the upcoming polls, the BJP has fielded its incumbent MLA Rajinder Garg. Meanwhile, Congress has once again reposed faith in Rajesh Dharmani. The AAP has decided to go with Rakesh Kumar Chopra, who recently switched over from the BJP.

A look at the 2017 assembly elections

Earlier in the 2017 assembly elections, BJP's Rajinder Garg defeated Conggress' Dharmani by a margin of 10,435 votes. A total of 34846 votes were polled in favour of Garg, whereas, 22,672 votes went to Dharmani's account. The BJP's vote share was 57.96% in comparison to Congress' 40.6%.

Ghumarwin assembly constituency consists of 87,267 electorates, with 43,314 male and 43,952 female voters. The polling in Ghumarwin will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

History of Ghumarwin assembly constituency

Year Winner Party

1967 K. Singh Congress

1972 Sita Ram Congress

1977 Narayan Singh Swami Janta Party

1982 Narayan Singh Swami BJP

1985 Kashmir Singh Congress

1990 KD Dharmani BJP

1993 Kashmir Singh Congress

1998 Kashmir Singh Congress

2003 KD Dharmani BJP

2007 Rajesh Dharmani Congress

2012 Rajesh Dharmani Congress

2017 Rajinder Garg BJP

