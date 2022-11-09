Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
  Himachal Pradesh Election: BJP, Congress repose faith in their old candidates at Ghumarwin assembly seat

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: The BJP has fielded its incumbent MLA Rajinder Garg from the Ghumarwin assembly constituency. Meanwhile, Congress has once again reposed faith in Rajesh Dharmani. The AAP has decided to go with Rakesh Kumar Chopra, who recently switched over from the BJP.

Anurag Roushan New Delhi Published on: November 09, 2022 13:42 IST
The polling in Ghumarwin will be held on November 12, while
Image Source : INDIA TV The polling in Ghumarwin will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Ghumarwin assembly constituency falls under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. The seat holds significance as it belongs to Bilaspur - the home district of BJP President JP Nadda. 

The BJP would leave no stone unturned to retain the seat, whereas, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are all set to upset the saffron party.  

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022: FULL COVERAGE

Top candidates

For the upcoming polls, the BJP has fielded its incumbent MLA Rajinder Garg. Meanwhile, Congress has once again reposed faith in Rajesh Dharmani. The AAP has decided to go with Rakesh Kumar Chopra, who recently switched over from the BJP. 

A look at the 2017 assembly elections

Earlier in the 2017 assembly elections, BJP's Rajinder Garg defeated Conggress' Dharmani by a margin of 10,435 votes. A total of 34846 votes were polled in favour of Garg, whereas, 22,672 votes went to Dharmani's account. The BJP's vote share was 57.96% in comparison to Congress' 40.6%. 

Ghumarwin assembly constituency consists of 87,267 electorates, with 43,314 male and 43,952 female voters. The polling in Ghumarwin will be held on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022.

History of Ghumarwin assembly constituency

            Year                         Winner                                 Party  

  • 1967                        K. Singh                                 Congress
  • 1972                        Sita Ram                                Congress
  • 1977                        Narayan Singh Swami         Janta Party
  • 1982                        Narayan Singh Swami         BJP
  • 1985                        Kashmir Singh                     Congress
  • 1990                        KD Dharmani                        BJP
  • 1993                        Kashmir Singh                     Congress
  • 1998                        Kashmir Singh                     Congress
  • 2003                        KD Dharmani                        BJP
  • 2007                        Rajesh Dharmani                 Congress
  • 2012                        Rajesh Dharmani                 Congress 
  • 2017                        Rajinder Garg                        BJP

