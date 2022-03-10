Ghaziabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will SP make inroads into BJP fortress?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ghaziabad Election Result 2022 LIVE

Ghaziabad election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Ghaziabad Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Vidhan Sabha segments -- Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad (all under Ghaziabad district) and Dholana (under Hapur district).

From Ghaziabad, the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Atul Garg, while the SP-RLD alliance has put up Vishal Verma. Garg, 64, is Minister of State in the outgoing Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

The BSP has fielded Krishan Kumar Shukla -- a BJP rebel. The Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray. The party has fielded Nimit (34).

The seat went to polls in the first phase on February 10, 2022.