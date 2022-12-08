Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fatehpur Election Results 2022 LIVE: Can Congress emerge victorious again?

Fatehpur Election Results 2022 LIVE : The counting of votes for the Fatehpur Assembly constituency has begun. This year, the total percentage of voters in the constituency was recorded at 70 percent. The constituency is witnessing the main battle among Bhartiya Janta Party's Rakesh Pathania, Congress's Bhawani Singh Pathania and Aam Aadmi Party's Dr. Rajan Sushant. Fatehpur Assembly constituency falls under the Kangra Lok sabha constituency. In 2021, Bhawani Singh Pathania of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Baldev Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 5789 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of the Indian National Congress.