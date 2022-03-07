Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Exit Polls 2022: AAP or Congress in Punjab? Here's what CNX, Ground Zero Research show

Punjab exit polls: Amid a tough tussle, Congress will manage to retain the border state Punjab, predicts Ground Zero research. However, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi is likely to emerge as the second-largest party, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) fought the polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) may take the third place.

According to Ground Zero research, Congress is getting 49-59 seats, closely followed by AAP with 27 to 37 seats. SAD-BSP tie-up gains in 20-30 seats and BJP takes the fourth slot with just 2 to 6 seats.

Interestingly, Days before the D-day, AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann for Punjab exuberated confidence about the party's winning, and said, "People's mandate as to in whose hands will they place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next 5 years is locked in the machines (EVMs). Results will come on the 10th, we will accept the mandate of people. What calculation? We are getting more than 80 seats. They (the rest of the parties that contested Punjab elections) can sit down and calculate among themselves."

