Exit Poll 2022: BJP to retain power with comfortable majority in Manipur, says Ground Zero research

Highlights India TV Exit poll has predicted a thumping win for BJP in Manipur.

Ground Zero research believes that BJP will retain power in the north-eastern state.

Ahead of the election results of Manipur polls 2022, the India TV Exit poll has predicted a thumping win for BJP in the state. Ground Zero research believes that BJP will retain power in the north-eastern state. Ground Zero research said that BJP will win 38% votes, and 26 to 31 seats in Manipur, while Congress will only win 12 to 16 seats.

Ground Zero explained that is opinion poll didn't predict BJP's win, but the exit poll does because BJP talked to the Christian community in Manipur, which accounts for a considerable vote share. "Earlier, the votes from Naga community (a Christian sect) went to NPF, but this time they have come to BJP", said Ground Zero research.

In 2017, Congress lost to BJP by a tiny margin. It secured 28 seats. But this time, Ground Zero only predicts 12 to 16 seats for the party. On this, Ground Zero research stated, "All the self-made grassroots leaders in Congress, have fought on the BJP ticket this time. Congress has a weak organization".

Ground Zero also stated that north-eastern states, mostly go with the party that is at the Centre. It stated that most seats that BJP will win in Manipur, will behave former Congress candidates as their faces.