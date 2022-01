'Every vote is important': PM Modi tells BJP workers in Varanasi through NaMo app

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held an audio interaction with BJP workers of his parliamentary constituency and reaffirmed the BJP's commitment towards development. Restoration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, women empowerment, infrastructure and healthcare development were among the topics that came up for discussion during the interaction.

He asked BJP workers to tell the people about the works done by the BJP government, adding that "every vote is important, we must tell people the importance of voting".

Interacting with one of the 'karyakartas' (party workers), Prime Minister Modi asked him to expand the reach of the government's welfare schemes to farmers, and said, "They should make farmers aware of the use of chemical-free fertilisers."

Modi also talked about several central schemes which are benefitting the people of Varanasi at large. He urged people to contribute to a section --- 'Kamal Pushp' --- on his app that features some "inspiring" party members.

"The NaMo app has a very interesting section known as 'Kamal Pushp' that gives you the opportunity to share and know about inspiring party 'karyakartas'," he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about the BJP's micro-donation campaign, seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others.

With PTI Inputs

