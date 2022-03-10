Etawah Election Result 2022 LIVE: Direct fight between BJP, SP

Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
This year, it's a direct fight between the SP and the BJP. Candidates include Congress' Mohd Rashid, BJP's Sarita Bhadauriya, SP's Sarvesh Shakya, BSP's Kuldeep Gupta, AAP's Shiv Pratap Singh.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 8:27 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Etawah election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Etawah Assembly Election 2022 is underway. This year, it's a direct fight between the SP and the BJP. 

ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022: FULL COVERAGE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MLA Sarita Bhadauriya from the Etawah assembly seat while Samajwadi Party replaced Kuldeep Gupta with Sarvesh Shakya. By replacing its 2017 candidate for the Etawah Assembly seat, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is hoping to spell magic in the key constituency.

Candidates include Congress' Mohd Rashid, BJP's Sarita Bhadauriya, SP's Sarvesh Shakya, BSP's Kuldeep Gupta, AAP's Shiv Pratap Singh.

BJP had won the seat three times from 1991 to 1996 during the temple movement, whereas, SP has been winning it since 2007. Despite being a reserved seat, BSP could never register its presence here.

Polling on the Etawah assembly constituency was held on February 20, 2022.

