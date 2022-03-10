Etawah Election Result 2022 LIVE: Direct fight between BJP, SP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Etawah Election Result 2022 LIVE

Etawah election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Etawah Assembly Election 2022 is underway. This year, it's a direct fight between the SP and the BJP.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MLA Sarita Bhadauriya from the Etawah assembly seat while Samajwadi Party replaced Kuldeep Gupta with Sarvesh Shakya. By replacing its 2017 candidate for the Etawah Assembly seat, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is hoping to spell magic in the key constituency.

Candidates include Congress' Mohd Rashid, BJP's Sarita Bhadauriya, SP's Sarvesh Shakya, BSP's Kuldeep Gupta, AAP's Shiv Pratap Singh.

BJP had won the seat three times from 1991 to 1996 during the temple movement, whereas, SP has been winning it since 2007. Despite being a reserved seat, BSP could never register its presence here.

Polling on the Etawah assembly constituency was held on February 20, 2022.