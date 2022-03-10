'Will learn from this', says Rahul, accepts people's verdict as Cong gets steamrolled in 5 states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Will learn from this', says Rahul, accepts people's verdict after Cong gets steamrolled in 5 states

Highlights Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accepted the defeat of his party.

Congress has failed to make a mark in any of the 5 states where elections had taken place.

He said he will learn from this and expressed his gratitude to party workers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accepted the defeat of his party, as it failed to make a mark in all five states, including Punjab. He said he will learn from this and expressed his gratitude to party workers. "Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication".

"We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India", he further wrote.

Gandhi's comments came after the Congress failed to make a mark in the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, and lost Punjab to the AAP.

Earlier, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party, as it leads in Punjab. Sidhu was defeated from the Amritsar East seat on Thursday, according to the Election Commission. AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes.

Meanwhile, even as the BJP is emerging as the single largest party in Goa, the Congress on Thursday expressed confidence that it will form the next government in the coastal state with the help of other political parties, saying that the final results are yet to be announced.