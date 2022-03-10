Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP's win, a victory of their election management, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday praised the election management of the Bhartiya Janata Party, as it is leading in 4 out of 5 states where elections had taken place over seven phases. Raut said that BJP's win is a victory of their election management.

Speaking about the Congress party's loss in all five states, Raut said "Congress party has lost badly in these elections. We didn't get the expected results. In Punjab people got another option and elected AAP".

Meanwhile, even as the BJP is emerging as the single largest party in Goa, the Congress on Thursday expressed confidence that it will form the next government in the coastal state with the help of other political parties, saying that the final results are yet to be announced.

As per data of the Election Commission of India, the BJP has so far won five seats and is leading in 15 others in the coastal state, where counting of votes is currently underway.

The BJP's legislature wing will meet around 4 pm in the state capital Panaji during which the group leader would be decided, a senior party leader said.