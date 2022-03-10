Deoria Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP continue its strike rate, or be toppled by other parties?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Deoria Election Result 2022 LIVE

Deoria election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Deoria Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The key fight in this constituency is between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The latter has been in power in the constituency for 10 years, before which SP had the seat for 10 years. BJP has fielded Shalabh Mani Tripathi, while SP has fielded Puntu Sainthwar. However, opposition parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress have also fielded candidates Ramsaran and Purushottam N Singh, respectively.

Presently, BJP MLA Janmajei Singh has the seat but will be replaced by Shalabh Mani Tripathi, if BJP wins this seat again. In 2020, Dr. Satyaprakash Mani Tripathi Urf Guddu Babu of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Barahamashankar Tripathi from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 20 votes.

Deoria Assembly constituency falls under the Deoria Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramapati Ram Tripathi won from Deoria Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 249931 votes by defeating Binod Kumar Jaiswal from Bahujan Samaj Party.

Deoria went to polls during the sixth phase of assembly elections on March 3, 2022.