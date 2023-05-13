Congress takes back Karnataka on its own after 10 years, BJP fails to break 38-year-old jinx

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and KC Venugopal during celebrations after the partys win in Karnataka Assembly elections, in Bengaluru

Karnataka Results 2023: The Congress party registered a sweeping victory in Karnataka and marked its way for return to power while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a setback, losing the assembly elections and failing to break the 38-year-old jinx. The grand old party won 136 seats in the 224-member assembly while the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) grabbed 65 and 19 seats. The Congress party banked upon its 5 guarantees to the people whereas the BJP fought on its agenda of development, and tried to gain mileage on issues such as Bajrang Dal, scrapping 4 per cent Muslim reservation among others.

Kharge's 'bhoomi putra' appeal worked for Congress

Making an emotional appeal to voters in his home turf on the last day of campaigning, Mallikarjun Kharge had asked them to take pride in the fact that he as a "bhoomi putra" of Karnataka had been made AICC president, and sought a win for the Congress in that name.

Many party leaders credit Khage for the win mainly for camping in the state and mentoring the party at every level in the run-up to polls.

"I want to tell (PM Narendra) Modi now that I'm the 'bhoomi putra' (son of the soil) of Karnataka and Gulbarga (Kalaburagi). The right you have in Gujarat, I have here and I should get it. You have done nothing for my place, but I'm asking after working for my region. What have you done to seek votes here?" Kharge said addressing a campaign rally in Kalaburagi earlier this week.

With Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, Cong managed a united fight

The Congress entered the campaign with the challenge of keeping at bay the factionalism, especially between the camps of its two Chief Ministerial aspirants -- Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar -- who were often seen to be engaging in political one-upmanship. It somehow managed to put up a united front and ensured that no rift came out in open and derail its prospects.

Party leaders suggest that Kharge has to be credited for bringing in a sense of unity among the rank and file in the run-up to polls. He also ensured there is by and large unanimity among all sections in deciding candidates, which ultimately paid off.

Though the Congress' campaign initially centered around its state leaders like Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Kharge gave it momentum and thereby prepared the pitch for the party's top leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to join in.

8 turncoats of 2019 ‘coup’ who helped BJP form govt in Karnataka, lose election

Eight Congress turncoats who joined the BJP and helped it form the government in 2019, lost in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, for which the results were announced on Saturday.

As many as 13 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs had resigned from the Karnataka Assembly in 2019 thus bringing down the 14-month-old coalition government of the Congress and the JD(S) led by H D Kumaraswamy.

Later, 16 of these MLAs, who were disqualified by the Speaker, joined the BJP and a majority them contested the 2019 Assembly bypolls, won the election and became Ministers in the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government.

'Poor people defeated crony capitalists,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted to his party winning the Karnataka Assembly elections and said, "Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka."

"Poor people defeated crony capitalists in Karnataka. We didn't fight this battle using hatred...," said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress to hold key legislative party meeting

The Congress will hold the crucial meeting of its newly-elected legislature party meeting in Katnataka on Sunday to deliberate on and elect its new leader.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday after the results came, state Congress President DK Shivakumar said that the party is holding the legislature party meeting at 5.30 pm on Sunday.

"There is no scope for individual worship. The party is supreme," he said. "This is not the victory of Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar. This is the result which will unite India."

BJP accepts mandate, says JP Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda said his party accepts the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility and it will continue raising their voice by playing the role of a constructive opposition.

The Congress returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, knocking the BJP off its only southern perch on Saturday as voters decisively backed the grand old party desperately seeking electoral revival ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet, Nadda thanked those who voted for the party in the Karnataka Assembly polls and workers of the BJP's Karnataka unit for their efforts.

"The BJP accepts the mandate of the people of Karnataka with humility. I thank the diligent karyakartas of @BJP4Karnataka for their efforts and the people who showed faith in our vision," he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the BJP will continue to work for the betterment of the people and raise their voice by actively playing the role of constructive opposition," he said.

